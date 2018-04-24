Japan's greenhouse gas emissions decline 1.2 %

The Environment Ministry said Tuesday Japan's greenhouse gas emissions during fiscal 2016 fell 1.2 percent from the previous year to 1.307 billion tons, dropping for the third consecutive year.

The ministry attributed the reduction to the widespread use of energy-saving technology, the expansion of renewable energy and the resumption of nuclear power plants.

Under the 2015 Paris climate accord, Japan aims to achieve a 26 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2013 level.

Although total emission during fiscal 2016 declined 7.3 percent compared with that of fiscal 2013, it may not easy for Japan to attain the goal, as greenhouse gas emissions by households, and hydrofluorocarbons -- a substitute for ozone-destroying chlorofluorocarbons but with a strong greenhouse gas effect -- have increased from the previous year, according to the ministry.

In fiscal 2016, which ended March last year, electricity generated by solar and wind power rose around 30 percent, while nuclear power plants generated about twice the amount of electricity from the preceding year.

At the same time, factories, transport systems and offices reduced their greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the leakage of HFCs often used in air conditioners as a coolant increased, as recalls efforts of the substance have not gone smoothly, the ministry said.

