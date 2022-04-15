Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions decrease for 7th straight year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions hit a record low in the year through March 2021, marking the seventh consecutive year of decline, the Environment Ministry said Friday.

National emissions, first recorded in fiscal 1990, totaled 1.15 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in fiscal 2020, down 5.1 percent from the previous year, on the back of lower energy consumption stemming from reduced production in manufacturing industries as well as a decrease in passenger and freight traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Improved energy conservation on top of wider adoption of renewable energy and resumption of nuclear power plant operations also contributed to the emission cut, according to the ministry.

Emissions in fiscal 2020 marked an 18.4 percent drop compared with the fiscal 2013 level, which Japan uses as a base year in pursuing a 46 percent cut by fiscal 2030. Japan had previously sought a 26 percent reduction compared with the base year.

By gas types, emissions of CO2 decreased to 1.04 billion tons, down 5.8 percent from the previous year, while those of hydrofluorocarbons, which substitute ozone-depleting substances as refrigerants, continued the rising trend by climbing 4.0 percent.

The industry sector reduced energy-related CO2 emissions by 8.1 percent from the previous year, while such emissions fell 10.2 percent in the transport sector. The residential sector saw emissions increase 4.5 percent, likely as people spent more time at home during the pandemic.

The energy conversion sector, which includes power plants and oil refineries, cut emissions by 8.4 percent from the previous year, as emissions from the manufacturing of oil products decreased.

Removals of greenhouse gases by forests and other "carbon sink" measures continued a declining trend of late, standing at 44.5 million tons of CO2 equivalent in fiscal 2020, and the government plans to replace old trees, which are less efficient at absorbing carbon, with younger ones.

Japan, along with the United States and other countries, aims to become carbon neutral -- an economy with net zero greenhouse gas emissions -- by 2050.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions hit a record low in the year through March 2021, marking the seventh consecutive year of decline, the Environment Ministry said Friday.

With carbon taxation and offsets the population of Japan should be seeing dividends any day now. Right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Three Small Islands in Japan for Your Next Getaway

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo