Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki. Photo: REUTERS file
national

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions lowest on record in FY2018

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2018 was the lowest on record, helped by a warm winter, increased output by nuclear power plants and reduced household power consumption, preliminary data by the Environment Ministry showed Friday.

However, the ministry acknowledged it still has a long way to go to reach its goal of a 26 percent cut from fiscal 2013 levels by fiscal 2030 set under the Paris climate agreement and that more efforts are needed to curb emissions.

Despite greenhouse gas emissions decreasing for the fifth consecutive year, the decrease for the fiscal year ending last March was just 11.8 percent from the fiscal 2013 level.

It marked a 3.6 percent decline from fiscal 2017, and totaled the equivalent of 1.24 billion tons of carbon dioxide. The previous low since the government started records in fiscal 1990 occurred in fiscal 2009 with 1.25 billion tons of carbon dioxide.

The reduction in the output by power plants using fossil fuel was also the result of nuclear power generation doubling from its fiscal 2017 level.

This came despite no plants restarting operations in fiscal 2018, and was due to the smooth running of reactors that had already cleared the safety screening made more stringent after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Greenhouse gas emissions from households fell by around 10 percent, with greater use of energy-saving home appliances and less use of heating systems due to a warm winter.

On the other hand, the increased use of air conditioners caused emissions of hydrofluorocarbons and similar gases to rise by 9.4 percent in fiscal 2018.

A law will take effect in fiscal 2020 to tighten control on the disposal of equipment using hydrofluorocarbons.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

That's one bit of good news at least

1 ( +1 / -0 )

But! Is it really good news? It may very well be the lowest on record, but it is still quite high by comparison.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Good news.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hot springs

Naruko Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 15 Winter Illuminations For 2019-2020

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Zao Fox Village

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Many Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How A Professional Organizer Helped Me Declutter My Home In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Reasons Japan is a Budget Traveler’s Dream Destination

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining