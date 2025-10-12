 Japan Today
national

Japan's Himawari-9 weather satellite hit by glitch disrupting imagery

TOKYO

Japan's weather agency said Sunday that a glitch affecting its Himawari-9 meteorological satellite since around 12:30 a.m. has disrupted the transmission and updating of imagery.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the issuance of warnings and advisories was unaffected. But as the restoration of normal operations would take some time it switched to the standby Himawari-8 satellite, making some images available again in the morning.

It has resumed daytime observations, but preparations for infrared imagery required for nighttime monitoring are continuing and expected to take time, possibly affecting observation of a typhoon currently near Japan.

Typhoon Nakri strengthened as it moved eastward south of Japan on Saturday, with the agency warning of high waves, landslides and river flooding as it approaches the southern Izu Islands on Sunday.

The agency urged people to refrain from nonessential travel, warning of highly unstable atmospheric conditions over the islands with extremely strong winds that could topple trucks in some areas.

According to the weather agency, satellite imagery is used to track the position and strength of typhoons. During outages, observations rely on weather radar, but accuracy may decline compared with normal conditions.

The Himawari-9 satellite also experienced a malfunction in November 2024. This time, a communication failure occurred between its camera and the body of the satellite, with the cause still unknown.

