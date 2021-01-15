Hiroshima to conduct PCR tests for 800,000 to battle COVID-19

Hiroshima Prefecture said on Friday it will carry out large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to curb the spread of coronavirus, a rarity in a nation that lags far behind many other countries in the number of tests conducted.
The prefecture aims to conduct PCR tests for 800,000 people in the city of Hiroshima, which has a population of 1.2 million. The tests will be free and voluntary.
The 800,000 comprises residents in the city's four wards hardest hit by the virus and workers who commute into the area.
Hiroshima Prefecture is not covered by the state of emergency currently in place for Tokyo and 10 other prefectures, but Hiroshima city has been struggling to contain a steep climb in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
"I believe tests of this size have rarely been seen (in Japan)," a Hiroshima prefecture official told Reuters.
"They say coronavirus is transmissible two days before one develops symptoms, and some of those who are infected do not necessarily visit clinics in a timely manner. We want to catch those people and prevent further infection," he said.
The prefecture aims to launch the tests by the end of the month.
Japan conducted an average 0.43 tests per 1,000 people a day in the week to Jan 12, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data. That compares with 8.41 tests in Britain and 3.93 tests in the United States.
Japan has seen coronavirus cases total around 310,000, with 4,340 fatalities, according to public broadcaster NHK.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Yubaru
Testing is not going to "curb" anything,
Monty
Wow!
That is very nice!
Good Plan Hiroshima!
Takara
Yubaru
but it would be interesting to see how many will come positive.
Reckless
Leadership!
Fighto!
Good for Hiroshima. Get ready for the deniers to claim it is "unnecessary" to step up testing or test anyone unless they already have multiple acute symptoms.
This will hopefully save lives.
nonu6976
well done Hiroshima.
otherworldly
If this is successful, the central Government will copy this and take credit for it.
Reckless
Suga-san et al. does not want the truth.
Zoroto
I wonder if they cleared this with the central government, because this may backfire exposing the real situation.
Comment, he wrote
Finally!!! Good on ya, Hiroshima!
AustPaul
Way to go Hiroshima, free voluntary testing!
That’s been the case here from day 1 I can’t believe Japanese had to pay!
rainyday
Good.
The testing system in this country is absolutely inexcusable.
I got sick a couple of months ago. It turned out to be nothing serious, I THINK, but I had a cough, mild fever, etc. Enough to make me worry.
If I wanted a test to see if I had Covid, I would have first had to go to city hall to have a consultation with their special office. If I passed that hurdle, they would refer me to a clinic to see actual doctors. The actual doctors would not perform a Covid test, but rather perform a series of other tests to make sure I qualified to get an actual Covid test. If I did, then they would refer me somewhere else to get an actual Covid test. More likely though at some point in that convoluted process they'd just send me home because they reject most people.
This is just insane. People need to know in a timely manner if they have just a cold, in which case they can go to work and shopping, etc, or if they have a deadly transmissible disease that requires them to quarantine themselves for weeks.
To this day I don't know if I had Covid or not.
Just about every other developed country by now has such a system in place. Japan doesn't even come close. It doesn't have a testing system, it has a "preventing people from getting tested" system. Its a disgrace.
noriahojanen
It's a waste of money program (benefiting only the testing agency). Aimed for voluntary residents, it can't be even a survey data.
Beef up the local healthcare capacity first. Tokyo and else are facing the same problem despite warnings.
noriahojanen
In fact, it was announced directly from the City of Hiroshima, a designated city whose autonomy is strong and independent of its home Hiroshima prefecture. According to the plan, it only covers the four wards of downtown areas. But quite many people commute across neighboring towns and outskirts. I still don't see their goal and strategy.