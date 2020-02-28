Hokkaido declares state of emergency over virus

Hokkaido declared a state of emergency on Friday over the rapid spread of the new virus there. Hokkaido Gov Naomichi Suzuki said the emergency will continue until mid-March.
Suzuki, wearing a face mask, urged all residents to stay home this weekend, which he said is a critical time to keep the situation from worsening.
"We have been to contain the virus, but the situation is turning more serious," Suzuki said. "In order to protect yourself and your loved ones, please refrain from going outside this weekend."
Since the first patient was detected in late January, the island prefecture has seen a steady increase in the number of patients, with the pace accelerating in recent days. As of Friday, Hokkaido has 63 confirmed cases, including two deaths.
Public health and virus experts have raised concerns about the developments in Hokkaido, saying clusters of infections with unknown transmission routes have emerged. The central government sent a team of experts to investigate this week.
Suzuki said cases have spread around the island, and that six people tested positive after going to an exhibit in Kitami City in a suspected mass infection.
The spread of domestic infections occurred while the central government was busy handling the quarantine of more than 3,700 people on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where more than 700 passengers and crew members became infected.
Amid growing criticisms of his leadership and crisis management, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked schools throughout Japan to close until the end of March.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
smartacus
I think that's going too far. People have to go out to buy food and work. Shops have to open, trains and buses will be running and all flights to and from Hokkaido have not been canceled.
thepersoniamnow
I don’t think its going too far at all!
Imagine if it got to Tokyo or Osaka or another densely populated area and became viral person to person?
Stopping the spread, closing schools and educating everyone and making sure all facilities help out is crucial
Moskollo
What a horrible, horrible situation the world is in. Nice work China, thank you for your contribution to the modern world..
Bugle Boy of Company B
This should be fun!
rgcivilian1
Wow that was a pretty quick rise considering 2 weeks ago it was only 2, whom are the deceased. This is not good at all.
nedotjp
He puts a limit on the emergency, that's a bit all grandiose, even for a politician.
marcelito
It feels like the Hokkaido governor is setting the coronovirus efforts agenda and me too Shinzo is playing catch up with him.
JJ Jetplane
@smartacus
I don't think it's going too far. Remember, the virus has an incubation period of 2 to 14 days. That means it's hard to know when exactly someone contracted the virus and how many other people they have passed it on to. Also, the amount of cases in Hokkaido have almost tripled in a little over a week.