Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Hokkaido to end state of emergency over coronavirus

3 Comments
TOKYO

Hokkaido, the nation's prefecture with the highest number of coronavirus infections, will end its state of emergency over the epidemic on Thursday, the prefecture governor, Naomichi Suzuki, said.

"We will end the emergency declaration as scheduled on March 19 and from the 20th move to a new stage to overcome the crisis of coronavirus infections," Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.

Hokkaido had seen 154 infections as of Wednesday, while Japan overall had 907.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good news.

I think we may have passed the point of peak fear here in Japan.

Still a good way to go overseas though...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Very glad to hear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not a good move.

What is this based on? Low official numbers that are seriously wrong because of limited restricted testing?

Anyone believing Japan is over the peak is very seriously deluding themselves.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Where Should We Live?”

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Thrift Like a Local: The Tokyo West Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the ATM in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cosmetics

Top 5 Japanese Beauty Products To Save Your Skin From Wearing A Mask All-Day

Savvy Tokyo

A Day at Nagano’s Ryuoo Ski Park

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Shrines & Temples

Ginkakuji (Silver Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel