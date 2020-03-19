Hokkaido to end state of emergency over coronavirus

Hokkaido, the nation's prefecture with the highest number of coronavirus infections, will end its state of emergency over the epidemic on Thursday, the prefecture governor, Naomichi Suzuki, said.
"We will end the emergency declaration as scheduled on March 19 and from the 20th move to a new stage to overcome the crisis of coronavirus infections," Suzuki told reporters on Wednesday.
Hokkaido had seen 154 infections as of Wednesday, while Japan overall had 907.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
fxgai
Good news.
I think we may have passed the point of peak fear here in Japan.
Still a good way to go overseas though...
Leo
Very glad to hear.
anon99999
Not a good move.
What is this based on? Low official numbers that are seriously wrong because of limited restricted testing?
Anyone believing Japan is over the peak is very seriously deluding themselves.