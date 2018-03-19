Japan's hotel industry quickly expanding with newcomers from outside

Fears of a shortage of accommodations in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games are quickly becoming a thing of the past as a range of companies, from an apparel brand to a wedding service provider, are jumping into the hotel business.

Coupled with an expected expansion of the private lodging market with a law that sets rules on the nascent service taking effect in June, fears are now growing over an oversupply of accommodations, which may trigger a price war.

According to real estate market research firm CBRE, the number of hotel rooms in eight major Japanese cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto is expected to total 330,000 as of the end of 2020, up 32 percent from the end of 2016.

A number of major Japanese and foreign hotel chains and non-hotel operators are planning to open lodging facilities amid the continued influx of foreign tourists into the country. The number of foreign visitors to Japan hit a record 28.69 million in 2017 from 8.61 million in 2010.

One example of a newcomer from outside the hotel industry is major apparel company Stripe International Inc, which in February opened a hotel-cum-store in Tokyo's busy Shibuya shopping district.

"We want to tap into the demand among foreigners with this hotel having interior designed in Japanese style," said Naomi Shinonaga, the company's creative director who handled the project.

Wedding service provider Take and Give Needs Co also opened a lodging facility in Shibuya, while outdoor gear provider Snow Peak Inc established such a facility in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, operator of the Muji household goods store chain, is planning to open a hotel in Tokyo's posh Ginza shopping area by spring 2019.

Meanwhile, the minpaku private lodging market is set to expand further with e-commerce company Rakuten Inc, travel agency JTB Corp and railway operator Keio Corp venturing into the industry.

Yasuyuki Tanabe, U.S. online home-rental service Airbnb Inc.'s country manager for Japan, said the new law that regulates services involving paid accommodations in private homes, will "provide a momentum to the expansion of the private lodging market" in the country.

Airbnb has tied up with Recruit Holdings Co, which provides housing information, in an attempt to secure a large number of houses.

The moves in the hotel and private lodging industries prompted Mizuho Research Institute to state "there will be no dearth of hotel rooms in 2020" in Japan in a report released in late January.

Meanwhile, hotels in some areas in the country have started to see their profits decline apparently due to an intensifying price competition with minpaku service providers.

According to British-based research company STR, hotels in Osaka Prefecture in western Japan saw their index for profitability rise 2.3 percent in 2016 from the year before, but it went down 1.0 percent in 2017.

