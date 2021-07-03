Japan's huge pension fund logs record profit after virus loss

Japan's public pension fund -- the world's biggest -- said Friday it had rebounded to a record profit from its second-biggest loss, as virus stimulus packages fueled a global equity boom.
The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said it generated 37.8 trillion yen for the fiscal year that ended in March.
It marked a stunning recovery from an 8.28 trillion yen loss for the previous fiscal year, with the pandemic driving its worst annual performance since the 2008-09 financial crisis.
"The equity market at home and overseas expanded considerably as major economies introduced sizable government spending while easing monetary policies continued," the GPIF said in its annual investment report.
Japan's 186-trillion-yen pension fund has increased the share of equities in its bond-heavy portfolio to generate higher returns.
The conservative fund had long kept most of its cash in super-safe and Japanese government bonds, generating anemic returns.
The move into riskier asset classes was aimed at financing the needs of Japan's soaring number of retirees who depend on payouts from the fund.© 2021 AFP
23 Comments
Login to comment
Larr Flint
So they move it from safe bonds to more risky equity market.
Great move if market collapse there won't be any pensions left!
Reckless
Good. I think they own a pretty good chunk of the Japanese economy by now.
klausdorth
So, does this also mean my retirement pay will look better? Got your serious doubts!
enolagay
The pension system here is a scam, pay into overseas funds if possible
Spitfire
It really has to generate huge funds.
If you have a look around yourself there are sooooooo many seniors it beggars belief and what is more they are,or nearly are,all fit and shipshape.
I don't know why they don't continue working.....especially the men who have never had the chance to develop hobbies due to the work/life imbalance.
Also,in Japan there is a total lack of volunteer culture so that is another waste.
So many healthy oldies with so little to do.
jiji Xx
didn't the 'managers' of this fund make a maasive loss a few years back, from dabbling in markets they weren't equipped to deal with? also, this "record profit", while welcome, is due to outside factors it seems, so I hope they will use the windfall wisely.
the caption to the photo sates "Japan's soaring number of retirees depend on payouts from the fund".... depend on payouts from the monies they paid to the pension fund over the course of their working life might be a touch more accurate.
kurisupisu
It is a pity that there aren’t more well paid jobs being created in Japan and a decrease in the formidable red tape that is a barrier to business
Fuzzy
Paper profit or locked in? I'm guessing paper. It's not really profit until you sell.
klausdorth
Correction - my doubts, of course!
cleo
A lot of them do. You don't notice them because ..... they're working.
Just like people don't notice the 'just housewives' who are busy at home caring for kids and making the household budget stretch. All folk see is the ladies having lunch with their friends in restaurants, from which they assume that all housewives are milking their poor husbands dry.
More than a touch!
tooheysnew
unfortunately we don’t have a choice.
I was threatened with court action if I didn’t pay
garypen
Who wants to work until they're dead? I sure don't.
Reckless
JP housewives have it really figured out. They don't want to work ever and still get that pension.
obladi
The Japanese economy has been in trouble for a very long time. I am pretty skeptical about any profits after a year of government cash giveaways.
JeffLee
The pension system doesnt need this fund. It's just there thanks to FDR,. who wanted to somehow prove that social security was "matched by real funds" during the New Deal. In reality, when the govt pays our pension, it marks up our savings accounts electronically. That's all. There is no money sourced or transferred.
It' nice that the fund makes money, but at the end of the day, it won't matter.
fxgai
The fund is only paying a fraction of the annual outlays, the majority of it is paid from taxes.
Although in the minds of some, pensioners have “paid into the system and are getting their money back”, that isn’t how it works at all.
It is a pay-as-you-go tax based system primarily, and the fund is a little bit of extra to try to help alleviate the tax burden.
Japan should start transitioning to a mandatory individual savings based system ASAP.
A pay-as-you-go tax based system with a shrinking, aging population is just a tragedy waiting to happen.
0rei0
Smoke and mirrors, people, smoke and mirrors.
JeffLee
That isn't true. This invested money is the surplus of the amount of revenue collected and the amount spent. That's, right, Japan's state pension system is technically in surplus!
That isn't really true, either. Tax revenue only accounts for about a third. The rest is funded by our contributions, ie, like an insurance plan. Anyway, I really doubt whether any of the fund is liquidated on a regular basis so the cash can be transferred to pensioners' bank accounts.
I don't like posting as much as I do, but I feel I need to put up some knowledge and facts to eradicate all the falsehoods, which so often collect plus votes.
fxgai
Our “contributions” are taxes that pay for today’s pensioners. It’s not like a whole life insurance plan at all, in reality, a point a noted in my prior comment
Reckless
All I can say is that anyone paying into the pension system now will not get as much as anyone getting the pension now. Best save your money and pay off a house or condo.
fxgai
Good idea Reckless. Like it or not these out of control government programs exist and one either has to find a better place to live, or suck it up and consider the pension system for what it is - good for those who get something from it while it lasts - and take measures independently to ensure one can look after oneself in future.
enolagay
yea we do, those threats mean nothing. It’s all just an attempt to intimidate you into paying. Do they want to take the +40% of japanese people who don’t pay into it to court? Empty threats.
zichi
Employees have their pension and health insurance deducted at source. Others make monthly payments.
I don’t think 40% don’t pay.