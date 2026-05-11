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Mito City in Ibaraki Prefecture Image: iStock/tomoya murakami
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Ibaraki Prefecture launches ¥10,000 reward program for tips on illegal foreign workers

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MITO, Ibaraki

Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, launched a controversial program Monday to reward people for reporting businesses that hire illegal foreign workers.

After verifying the information as accurate, the prefectural government will report the employers to the police. If the information leads to an enforcement action, the tipster will receive a reward of 10,000 yen.

The program was introduced after the prefecture said it had the highest number of undocumented foreign workers among the country's 47 prefectures for four consecutive years.

The local government says foreign workers are necessary amid severe labor shortages and the crackdown on illegal hiring will help to address human rights violations.

According to the prefecture's guidelines, reporting will be limited to businesses hiring, brokering or suspected of facilitating illegal employment, and information submitted with malicious intent or about individuals based on their appearance or nationality will not be accepted.

Reports can be filed through the prefectural website by providing personal information such as name, address and phone number, and must include a copy of identification, such as a driver's license, the prefecture said.

The program has sparked concern since it was announced in February, with a local bar association and civic groups supporting foreign residents saying it will foster discrimination and social division.

After receiving requests from multiple organizations for the program to be scrapped, Ibaraki Gov. Kazuhiko Oigawa said at a press conference in April that correcting illegal acts is "a fundamental responsibility" of the local government, adding, "It is totally different from the exclusion of foreigners."

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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reporting will be limited to businesses hiring, brokering or suspected of facilitating illegal employment, and information submitted with malicious intent or about individuals based on their appearance or nationality will not be accepted.

Look at that, a non discriminatory way of punishing companies that hire illegals. I'm sure that after they find out which companies do hire illegals, they will obtain information on the individuals afterwards, so two birds one stone. All prefectures should implement this and clean up Japan.

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