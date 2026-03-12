Japan's imperial couple likely to visit Netherlands, Belgium in June

Japan is making arrangements for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit the Netherlands and Belgium from around mid- to late June, at the invitation of both countries, the top government spokesman said Thursday.

"Exchanges between our imperial family and their royal families play a significant role in our amicable relations," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said during a press conference.

"We have developed cooperative relationships with both countries in a broad range of fields," he said.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the visiting order of the countries and the exact dates have yet to be determined.

During their stay in the Netherlands and Belgium as state guests, the imperial couple is expected to meet with each country's monarch and attend banquets.

In 2006, the imperial couple, then as crown prince and crown princess, visited the Netherlands privately with their daughter, Princess Aiko, at the invitation of the Dutch royal family.

The couple last visited the country in 2013 when they attended the coronation ceremony of King Willem-Alexander.

As for Belgium, this will be the couple's first visit to the country in 27 years, since they attended the wedding of Belgian King Philippe, who was still a prince at the time.

Japan and Belgium mark the 160th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

The couple's trip in June will be their fourth official overseas trip aimed at reaffirming international goodwill since acceding to the throne in 2019. They visited Mongolia last year.

© KYODO