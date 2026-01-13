 Japan Today
national

Japan's influenza cases fall below alert level for 2nd straight week

TOKYO

The number of influenza cases in Japan fell below the alert threshold for a second straight week, with health ministry data on Tuesday showing infections continued to decline in late December and early January, signaling that the outbreak is easing.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said that 33,217 cases were reported nationwide from around 3,000 sentinel medical institutions during the week through Jan. 4, averaging 10.35 patients per facility.

The figure was 0.45 times the previous week's level, remaining below the alert benchmark of 30 cases per facility across the country.

This season, the nationwide average exceeded the alert level five weeks earlier than last season, with cases surpassing 50 patients per facility during the week through Nov. 23.

The ministry, meanwhile, said Tuesday that 3,629 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Japan from about 3,000 sentinel medical institutions during the week from Dec. 29, averaging 1.13 patients per facility.

The figure was 0.86 times the prior week's level, marking the first decline in three weeks.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

