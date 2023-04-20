Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Tourists prepare to take a picture under illuminated blooming cherry blossoms at Gion district in Kyoto
Tourists prepare to take a picture under illuminated blooming cherry blossoms in the Gion district in Kyoto on March 29. Photo: Reuters/ISSEI KATO
national

Visitors to Japan in March at post-COVID high, lured by cherry blossoms

1 Comment
TOKYO

Visitors to Japan surged in March to their highest after the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Wednesday, with overseas tourists flocking to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms for the first time in four years as travel curbs eased.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure stood at 1.82 million in March, up from 1.48 million in February, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

However, arrivals were still down 34% from March 2019, before pandemic travel curbs adopted from the following year.

Visitor numbers have risen steadily since Japan resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October. It halted pre-arrival COVID tests for travelers from China on April 5 and is set to scrap all remaining infection controls from May 8.

In March 2020, as the pandemic started to widen, Japan placed travel curbs on visitors from China and South Korea, its two largest inbound markets.

Tourism to Japan all but halted for more than two years until a gradual reopening starting in June 2022.

Chinese visitors last month more than doubled to 75,700 from February, the tourism data showed. But that is still a trickle compared to the record 2019 figure of 9.5 million that accounted for a third of all visitors.

A full recovery in Chinese tourist numbers is likely to take time because of a shortage of flights and Beijing's remaining curbs on the destinations of group tours by citizens.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

One reason, bigger reason, yen is cheap and people want to go somewhere. I guarantee you that it's not the cherry blossoms that are "luring" people to Okinawa! Those were pretty much done for at the beginning of February!

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I can tell that tourists are back to major sight seeing places by observing Asakusa, Kyoto and Shibuya crossing. We need more station staff to help foreign tourists for the destination. I hope everyone enjoys their stay in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Free Galleries in Roppongi Worth The Visit

Savvy Tokyo

Dine Like a Local: 5 Tips for Eating Out in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places To See Buddhist and Shinto Syncretism In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Vogel Park

GaijinPot Travel

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Songs from Ryuichi Sakamoto that Impacted Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Shin-Cha: How to Enjoy the Freshest Japanese Tea

Savvy Tokyo

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Pasmo or Suica with an iPhone for Commuting in Japan

GaijinPot Blog