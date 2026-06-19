Japan's men told to clean up at home, not just World Cup

Japan supporters at the World Cup match against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas

Images of Samurai Blue fans cleaning up World Cup stadiums have garnered them widespread praise, but back in Japan, a post has gone viral complaining men rarely do so at home.

FIFA lauded Japanese fans this week on social media platform X for their "impeccable manners" that saw them tidy up the stands post-game, with pictures of men in blue avidly picking up trash.

Similar images have since proliferated online, but one X post went viral after claiming Japanese men aren't all that they are cracked up to be.

"Japanese men spend among the least time on housework internationally," read the post, which has been viewed 1.9 million times.

"Please do it at home," the post said, with a satirical illustration showing a fan who proudly cleans up the stadium is, in fact, relaxing on a sofa at home, oblivious to the pile of laundry and his wife or mother doing the dishes.

Japanese men participate notoriously little in household chores, with women spending 5.5 times more time than men taking on "unpaid work" such as shopping, domestic chores and caregiving, the Cabinet Office says, citing 2021 OECD data.

The gap is far greater than in Britain, France and the United States, where women spend 1.8 times, 1.7 times and 1.6 times -- respectively -- longer than men doing unpaid work.

While supporters describe the act of cleaning up the stadium as proof of Japan's cultural altruism, others have also seen it as slightly performative.

And opinions have been divided on the viral X post.

"Wives struggling with husbands who don't clean at all should have them wear Samurai Japan uniforms at home too," one comment said.

"This is too much of generalisation -- not all Japanese men are like that," another user wrote.

Japan's coach proud

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said Friday he was proud that the country's fans had forged a global reputation for tidying up after themselves at the World Cup -- as long as it does not put cleaners out of work.

Speaking on the eve of Japan's second group game, against Tunisia on Saturday in Mexico, Moriyasu said: "I think this is one part of the Japanese culture that we can be proud of in the world."

It extends to his squad, who left the changing room at the Dallas Cowboys' stadium immaculate after the game.

But Moriyasu said there was a possible downside.

"I have met Brazilian players, Brazilian coaches and people from different countries and then they would all point out something different," he said. "They said, by picking up people's garbage it would be clean, but wouldn't you be taking away the work from the cleaners? So I guess that is one way of looking at it."

© 2026 AFP