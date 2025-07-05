Japan's Michael Jackson impersonator helps tackle overtourism woes

Michael Jackton, a Japanese social media influencer impersonating late American pop star Michael Jackson, is pictured interacting with foreign tourists in Osaka on May 30.

A Michael Jackson impersonator in Osaka is using his popularity on social media to help address issues such as overcrowding and littering caused by overtourism.

The moonwalking performer, who calls himself "Michael Jackton" and has amassed nearly 13 million followers on video platform TikTok, frequently turns heads in Osaka's bustling Dotombori entertainment district and elsewhere in the western Japan city.

In May, he was spotted performing the late American pop star's signature moves and suggesting a less congested area of interest to a group of foreign tourists.

He also received applause for picking litter up off the street and putting it in a trash bin while dancing.

According to the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau, Osaka received 14.59 million visitors in 2024, many drawn by its tourist appeal, convenient access and proximity to nearby attractions such as Kyoto and Nara.

"We are exceeding our capacity to accept (tourists)," a bureau official said. "Drawing people to less crowded areas is a big challenge, so we're grateful for the support of influencers."

"There are many places and customs that foreigners do not know about," Jackton said. "By showcasing the appeal of such places, I hope to prevent the concentration of tourists and improve their satisfaction."

