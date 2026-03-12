 Japan Today
national

Japan's Mideast evacuations of citizens one of its largest such operations

TOKYO

Japan's evacuations of its citizens and their family members from the war-hit Middle East has become one of the country's largest operations of its kind, exceeding the 2020 evacuation from China's Wuhan, where the COVID-19 outbreak was first detected.

Since the United States and Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, a total of 836 people have returned to Japan on four government-chartered flights, compared with the 828 who evacuated Wuhan.

The number of evacuees has ballooned partly because many college students in Japan travel abroad around this time of year to celebrate graduation. The Japanese school year begins in April and ends in March.

So far, three of the four planes have been chartered from Ethiopian Airlines, carrying a total of 560 people.

According to Narita International Airport Corp, the state-owned flag carrier of Ethiopia began to operate flights to Narita, near Tokyo, in April 2015 and currently operates six round trips per week to the capital Addis Ababa via South Korea.

Ethiopian Airlines was chosen by the Japanese government as it operates regular flights to various parts of the Middle East and the African nation has relatively good relations with Iran and the United States, two of the countries involved in the conflict, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Japanese government also chartered an Emirates flight from Dubai, which arrived at Tokyo's Haneda airport Wednesday carrying 276 evacuees.

