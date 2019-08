A video grab from the Japan Meteorological Agency's live camera image shows an eruption of Mt Asama, Nagano Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Mt Asama, which straddles the border between Gunma and Nagano prefectures, erupted late on Wednesday and issued a warning not to approach the volcano.

The agency issued a level 3 warning on a scale of up to 5 following the eruption that occurred around 10:08 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the sparsely populated vicinity.

