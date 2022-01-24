Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MSDF vessel departs carrying aid to disaster-stricken Tonga

HIROSHIMA

A transport vessel of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force departed Monday for Tonga as part of Japan's continuing relief efforts to the Pacific islands nation, which was hit by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami earlier in the month.

The Osumi departed the Kure base in western Japan with 60,000 liters of drinking water prepared by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a government-linked aid agency, as well as 60 high pressure washers to remove volcanic ash, according to the Defense Ministry.

The vessel is also carrying two hovercraft and two CH-47 Ground Self-Defense Force transport helicopters. Around 300 people are also on board as part of the aid effort.

The eruption of the undersea volcano on Jan. 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific, killing at least three people in Tonga and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and disrupting water supplies and communication networks.

The Tonga government said Friday that 84 percent of the population of around 107,000 have been affected by the falling ash and tsunami.

As part of its aid effort, Japan has already dispatched two C-130 and two C2 transport planes carrying drinking water and other supplies with the first batch having arrived in Tonga on Saturday.

