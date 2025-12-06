My Number ID card holders surpass 100 mil, 80% of population

The Japanese government said on Friday that the number of My Number national identification cards issued has surpassed 100 million, meaning they are held by nearly 80 percent of the population.

Almost 10 years since its launch, the card's adoption rate has increased with government incentives and the integration of health insurance card functions, although its usage rate as a new insurance card remains low, and concerns over data security persist.

As of Wednesday, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported that 100,029,804 cards had been issued, representing 80.3 percent of the total population.

"This is the result of various efforts, such as expanding the convenience of the card," said internal affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The government began issuing My Number cards in January 2016, but initial uptake was slow due to concerns about personal data leaks.

Applications surged in 2022 when the government introduced the "My Number Points" program, which offered up to 20,000 yen in rewards.

Further growth occurred after authorities announced the abolition of traditional health insurance cards and the shift to the My Number-based insurance card.

The government has promoted the card's use across multiple sectors, enabling online tax filing, certificate issuance at convenience stores, and opening bank accounts.

On Tuesday, the system fully transitioned to make the My Number insurance card the standard, replacing the old health insurance card.

By the end of October, about 88 percent of cardholders had registered for the insurance function, but only 37.1 percent were using it.

