Image: adventtr /iStock
national

Japan's Nankai quake, tsunami observation system repaired

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's weather agency said Friday that a malfunction in the ocean-floor observation system off the Pacific coast, installed in preparation for a Nankai Trough earthquake, has been resolved.

Emergency earthquake warnings and tsunami monitoring are now functioning as normal, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The system is located off the Tokai region along the Nankai Trough -- a zone susceptible to megaquakes.

The system transmits data collected on the seafloor via cable to a land-based observation station in Shizuoka Prefecture. The equipment responsible for time-stamping the data broke down earlier this month, but was repaired by noon Friday.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're lucky there's no Tsunami when observation system being repaired.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

