Narita airport logs record 23.9 million foreign passengers in 2025

Narita airport, east of Tokyo, saw 23.91 million foreign arrivals and departures on international flights in 2025 amid an inbound tourism boom, setting a record for the second consecutive year, the airport operator said Thursday.

The increase, up 10 percent from a year earlier, came as airlines launched new routes and expanded the number of flights, mainly linking the airport with destinations in the United States and China, in response to strong recent demand, according to Narita International Airport Corp.

"Narita functions as the biggest gateway. The number could rise further by promoting inbound tourism," said Naoki Fujii, president of the company, at a press conference, referring to Japan receiving over 40 million visitors for the first time.

The airport in Chiba Prefecture also saw 42.26 million arrivals and departures overall, including Japanese nationals and domestic flight passengers.

