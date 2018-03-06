Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Newly appointed Commander Ryoko Azuma, who is the first female commander of a navy destroyer squadron in Japan, salutes crew on the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter carrier Izumo at a port in Yokohama on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Nobuhiro Kubo
national

MSDF appoints first woman to command warship squadron

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's navy on Tuesday appointed the first woman to command a warship squadron, including the flagship Izumo helicopter carrier, as it tries to lure more females to make up for a dearth of male recruits in graying Japan.

Ryoko Azuma, will command four ships with a combined crew of 1,000, of which only 30 are women, that make up the Maritime Self Defense Force's (MSDF) First Escort Division.

"I don't think about being a woman. I will concentrate my energy on fulfilling my duties as commander," Azuma, 44, said at a change of command ceremony attended by 400 sailors aboard the Izumo, which was docked at a shipyard in Yokohama for repairs.

When she joined the MSDF in 1996 women were barred from serving on warships, a rule that the navy abolished ten years ago. Submarines, however, are still crewed only by men.

Japan's military, like the wider economy is turning to women to make up a shortfall in personnel as the nation's working age population shrinks amid a drop in birthrates. The number of people aged between 18 and 26 years old is forecast by the government to shrink to seven million people by 2065 from 11 million last year.

Unlike commercial companies, however, Japan's military is unable to relocate units overseas or hire foreigners to supplement to their Japanese staff.

By 2030, the SDF plans to increase the combined number of women serving in the air sea and ground forces to 9 percent of the total from 6 percent, or 14,000 people now. In addition to Azuma, other senior female officers in the MSDF include four captains and a rear admiral in charge of logistics.

"I want to devote myself to becoming a person that will inspire others," Azuma said when asked if she wanted to serve as a role model for other women.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck to her.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Enrolling females into army is the second worst thing you could do after starting an army. Oh modernity, y tho.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Enrolling females into army is the second worst thing you could do after starting an army.

It's the navy. The first two words of the story are "Japan's navy". There is a large photograph of people in naval uniforms. The whole of the story is about Japan's navy. Why do you even bother, Daniel?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Lifestyle

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Beautiful Sakura Viewing Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Transport

Kishi Station

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

This Week in Japan, March 5-11, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Konkatsu: A Look Into Japan’s Spouse Hunting Parties

Savvy Tokyo

Starting at a New School: 4 Day One Dos and Don’ts for ALTs

GaijinPot Blog