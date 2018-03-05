Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

MSDF to buy tanker to fuel ships patrolling East China Sea

5 Comments
By Nobuhiro Kubo and Tim Kelly
TOKYO

Japan's navy wants to buy its first oil tanker to carry fuel to Okinawa as it cranks up operations in the East China Sea to counter a growing Chinese naval presence, two sources familiar with plan said.

The Maritime Self Defense Forces (MSDF) needs a tanker able to carry 300,000 barrels of fuel to White Beach port on Okinawa where it stores fuel for warships that patrol the region.

The plan will be included in a defense review outlining equipment procurement for the five years beginning April 2019, the sources said.

"It takes too long time for ships to return to their base in (mainland) Kyushu for refuelling so more are stopping in Okinawa instead," said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to talk to the media.

Operations in the East China Sea, where Japan and China are locked in a territorial dispute over the ownership of a group of islands claimed as the Senkaku in Tokyo and Diaoyu in Beijing, are intensifying as China's military strength there grows.

"Activity at White Beach has increased by three to four times, but there isn't enough space to expand capacity," said the other source, who had just returned from a visit there.

The White Beach facility is currently supplied by commercial shippers who usually take two months to complete deliveries once a contract is agreed. Management of the fuel dump, however, has become difficult as the pace of naval operations increase, making it more difficult for the MSDF to forecast future demand.

The tanker is expected to cost "several tens of billions of yen" and will have a crew of up to 20 sailors, the sources said.

A spokesman for Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

5 Comments
Login to comment

I hope this doesn’t lead to increased pollution.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The navy has not had a tanker until now?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The tanker is expected to cost "several tens of billions of yen"

Thanks for being so accurate. I appreciate it.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The more common sense is to build a base in the Senkaku islets since they are administered under Japan and there really isn't much China can or would do about it in any case.  The Chinese have build islets out of rocks poking out of the waters and not one country has taken that away. Its eat or be eaten...Time for Japan to start eating. No encroachment on already land that belongs to Japan period. Time to step it up and prove it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The navy has not had a tanker until now?

They have supply vessels that are not dedicated fuel ships that carry a limited supply and lack the boom arms and cranes for rapid refueling.

The current supply ships refuel other ships by suspending the hoses with a cable passed between ships. A process that takes several times longer and the smaller gauge of the hose means slower pumping.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Hot springs

Kusatsu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Anime and Manga

Kibi Plain

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

 Akiyoshidai Quasi-National Park

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Matcha Granola

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club