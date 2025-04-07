Japan's new food supply emergency measures law takes effect

Japan's new food supply emergency measures law, which took effect last week, allows the government to instruct farmers to submit plans on how they will increase production of key foods such as rice if both domestic supplies shrink and prices surge.

The legislation is aimed at curbing food shortages, as the production of nutritious crops has become unstable against a backdrop of climate change and Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine, known as the "European granary" for the scale of agriculture conducted on its fertile black soil.

In Japan, food prices continue to rise, with government data showing that the cost of rice skyrocketed 80.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the sharpest climb since comparable data became available in 1971. The new law was enacted last June.

Under the legislation, 12 items -- including rice, meat, soybeans, wheat, sugar, eggs and dairy products -- are categorized as crucial foods. The government will also work to secure the necessary supply of fertilizers and pesticides for production.

If supply of the designated foods drops by 20 percent or more below the average and prices soar, the government can order farmers and food-related businesses to draw up and submit plans to boost production, increase imports or raise the volume of output sent to market.

The law stipulates failure to follow such a directive is punishable. The government will not issue such orders if declining domestic supply can be supplemented by imports.

As for rice, the government is not yet considering requiring farmers and corporations involved in distribution to map out plans to expand production as supplies have recently grown with prices trending higher.

