 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's new food supply emergency measures law takes effect

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's new food supply emergency measures law, which took effect last week, allows the government to instruct farmers to submit plans on how they will increase production of key foods such as rice if both domestic supplies shrink and prices surge.

The legislation is aimed at curbing food shortages, as the production of nutritious crops has become unstable against a backdrop of climate change and Russia's prolonged war in Ukraine, known as the "European granary" for the scale of agriculture conducted on its fertile black soil.

In Japan, food prices continue to rise, with government data showing that the cost of rice skyrocketed 80.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the sharpest climb since comparable data became available in 1971. The new law was enacted last June.

Under the legislation, 12 items -- including rice, meat, soybeans, wheat, sugar, eggs and dairy products -- are categorized as crucial foods. The government will also work to secure the necessary supply of fertilizers and pesticides for production.

If supply of the designated foods drops by 20 percent or more below the average and prices soar, the government can order farmers and food-related businesses to draw up and submit plans to boost production, increase imports or raise the volume of output sent to market.

The law stipulates failure to follow such a directive is punishable. The government will not issue such orders if declining domestic supply can be supplemented by imports.

As for rice, the government is not yet considering requiring farmers and corporations involved in distribution to map out plans to expand production as supplies have recently grown with prices trending higher.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

GaijinPot Blog

Rokko Island Tulip Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Why April Means New Beginnings in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Harvest Hill

GaijinPot Travel

Celebrating Easter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog