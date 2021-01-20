Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Okinawa declares coronavirus state of emergency as cases spike

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's southernmost prefecture, Okinawa, declared a state of emergency on Tuesday over the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country grapples with a surge in infections six months before it is set to host the Summer Olympics.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki said emergency measures include asking restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. and residents to refrain from non-urgent outings after 8 p.m.

The emergency is scheduled to last until Feb 7.

The national government had already issued a state of emergency for Tokyo and other areas but the southern island, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military forces in Japan, went ahead and declared an emergency of its own after a spike in cases.

The prefecture confirmed 113 cases on Tuesday, its third-highest daily tally on record, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Shizuoka Prefecture, home to Mount Fuji, also declared "an emergency alert" of its own on Tuesday after it found cases of a more contagious coronavirus variant, Kyodo News reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Olympics this summer, in the face of growing public opposition as COVID-19 cases mount.

Recent polls show around 80% of people in Japan believe the Olympics, already postponed by a year because of the pandemic, should not be held this summer, while one of Suga's cabinet members told Reuters last week the Games may not go ahead as planned.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

useless governing again. Why not say, ‘ there’s a nasty virus out there, if you are high risk, stay home as it may kill you. And the rest of you, fight for your livelihoods and keep working with precaution if you want, because losing your job will kill many of you or others too.’

time to grow up people

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo