Japan's oldest man dies at 111

SHIZUOKA

Kiyotaka Mizuno, a 111-year-old in central Japan recognized as the country's oldest man, has died, the prefecture where he lived said Tuesday.

Mizuno, who died Sunday morning of old age at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, became the oldest man in Japan in August 2024, according to the prefectural government. He was born on March 14, 1914.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of Mr. Mizuno's passing. He had long been cherished as a symbol of vitality and good health," Iwata Mayor Hiroaki Kusachi said in a statement.

