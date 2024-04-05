Japan's oldest man dies at 112

Gisaburo Sonobe, a 112-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest man, died in late March in Chiba Prefecture, local authorities said Thursday.

Sonobe was born on Nov. 6, 1911. He became the country's oldest man after the death of his predecessor at 111 in November 2022. The municipal government of Tateyama, where Sonobe resided, has not revealed the exact date nor the cause of his death at the request of his family.

Sonobe's death was learned after Guinness World Records said Wednesday that Juan Vicente Perez, the world's oldest man, had died at 114 in Venezuela. Sonobe was expected to be the next title holder.

© KYODO