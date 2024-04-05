Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's oldest man dies at 112

7 Comments
CHIBA

Gisaburo Sonobe, a 112-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest man, died in late March in Chiba Prefecture, local authorities said Thursday.

Sonobe was born on Nov. 6, 1911. He became the country's oldest man after the death of his predecessor at 111 in November 2022. The municipal government of Tateyama, where Sonobe resided, has not revealed the exact date nor the cause of his death at the request of his family.

Sonobe's death was learned after Guinness World Records said Wednesday that Juan Vicente Perez, the world's oldest man, had died at 114 in Venezuela. Sonobe was expected to be the next title holder.

Wow, the changes he must have experienced!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

He was born in 明治時代!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It is amazing to imagine the changes he has experienced and seen.

Other than that though, I have always felt that it must be a curse to become this old. Everyone around him that he loved, wife, kids, friends, siblings, must all be long gone.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Not the last Meiji-born:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oldest_people#Oldest_living_people

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Not the last Meiji-born:

You're right, but it looks like he was the last man alive in Meiji. Meiji ended July 30, 1912, and now the oldest man alive was born August 26 that year. The top ten oldest women were born in Meiji though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It seems the current world's oldest man is now from Liverpool (111 years and 223 days old). Liverpool - some of us may be scratching our heads about that. He puts his longevity down to eating fish and chips every Friday - amongst other things.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It seems the current world's oldest man is now from Liverpool (111 years and 223 days old). Liverpool - some of us may be scratching our heads about that. He puts his longevity down to eating fish and chips every Friday - amongst other things.

Then I put it down to amazing genetics!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

