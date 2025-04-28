Japan's oldest person dies at 115

Okagi Hayashi, a 115-year-old woman in central Japan recognized as the country's oldest person, died at the weekend from heart failure, the health ministry said Monday.

Hayashi, who was born on Sept 2, 1909, died Saturday morning at a hospital in her hometown of Toki, Gifu Prefecture, according to the ministry and other sources.

She became Japan's oldest person last December following the death of Tomiko Itooka, who lived to the age of 116 and was recognized as the world's oldest person at the time of her death.

Japan's oldest person is now Mine Kondo, a 114-year-old resident of Kota, Aichi Prefecture.

