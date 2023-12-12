Japan's oldest person dies at 116

Fusa Tatsumi, a 116-year-old recognized as Japan's oldest person, died of old age Tuesday, according to a city official of Kashiwara in Osaka Prefecture where she lived.

Born on April 25, 1907, Tatsumi had recently spent most of her days in bed at a nursing home in Kashiwara and often greeted the employees working there, the facility said.

She became the oldest living person in Japan in April last year following the death of a 119-year-old woman in Fukuoka, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

As of January this year, the world's oldest living woman is Maria Branyas Morera in Spain, who is now 116 years old. She was born on March 4, 1907, according to the Guinness World Records.

© KYODO