Japan's oldest reactor OK'd to operate beyond 50 years

The aging No. 1 reactor of the Takahama nuclear power plant in central Japan was given the all clear by the nuclear regulator Wednesday to continue operations, making it the first reactor in the country to get approval to operate beyond 50 years.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority gave the green light to Kansai Electric Power Co's management plan for the next 10 years for the reactor, which marks its 50th anniversary next month, as the government considers nuclear power vital in the resource-poor country's energy mix.

The regulation authority confirmed the operator's evaluation, which states the pressure vessel can withstand exposure to neutrons and the durability of the concrete has been maintained despite the effects of heat and radiation.

The facility's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors were approved in June 2016 to operate beyond 40 years. In 2023, both reactors were rebooted for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

In May 2023, Japan's parliament passed a bill to introduce a new system that will allow the country's nuclear reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit.

Under the new rules, nuclear reactors may be granted additional operating years in effect as their offline periods will not be counted against their total service time provided the periods are due to reasons beyond a utility's control, such as safety reviews or court-ordered suspension.

In addition, the NRA will check the condition of reactors and related facilities at least every 10 years after 30 years of operation to ensure the safety of old facilities.

