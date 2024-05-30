 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's organ network invalidates donation wishes of mentally disabled

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's key organ transplant network has invalidated the organ donation wishes of all individuals officially recognized as being intellectually disabled, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which learned about the practice last month, issued a notice on Monday directing the Japan Organ Transplant Network to ensure invalidations are made only after confirming an individual's mental capacity with their attending physician, rather than solely based on the possession of a so-called rehabilitation handbook -- a document certifying intellectual disability.

The network said Wednesday that health minister Keizo Takemi had instructed it to use a third-party organization to investigate its stance of forgoing organ removal for those aged 15 and older and certified as mentally disabled, which was communicated to medical institutions in March.

"We take this matter very seriously," the network's president, Hiroyuki Yokota, said in a statement on its website. "We will continue to strive to respect the intentions regarding organ donation and contribute to the development of transplant medicine in Japan."

According to the operational guidelines of Japan's organ transplant law, if a mentally disabled individual aged 15 or older lacks the capacity to express valid intent, organ removal should not be carried out.

However, the guidelines also state that an individual's attending physician should assess whether their disability prevents them from expressing meaningful intent.

If their doctor determines that there are no issues hindering their ability to express intent, then legal determination of brain death and donation of the brain-dead patient's organs are possible, according to the health ministry.

Its 2010 guidelines also state that "careful judgment should be made based on individual circumstances, not solely on the possession of a (disability) handbook."

The ministry said the network's practice pertaining to those with intellectual disabilities came to light after it received a consultation from a medical institution in April regarding the matter.

The network responded that it had been routinely invalidating the wishes of such individuals, it said, adding the ministry does not have data on the number of invalidated cases.

Rehabilitation handbooks are issued to individuals with intellectual disabilities to facilitate access to support services. They include information such as the individual's name, address, and the severity of their disability.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog