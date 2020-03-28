Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

Osaka governor asks residents to refrain from making non-essential outings

18 Comments
TOKYO

The governor of Osaka Prefecture, Hirofumi Yoshimura, asked residents on Friday to refrain from making non-essential outings this weekend, Kyodo news reported, joining Tokyo which made a similar plea this week.

Japan reported more than 100 fresh cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, including 20 cases in Osaka, according to Kyodo.

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike on Wednesday asked people to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings through April 12, and especially this weekend.

That prompted residents to stock up on everything from instant noodles and rice to toiletries and fresh produce, despite public-service warnings against hoarding.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

18 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck with that governor.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

When will the Japanese government take their heads out of the sand and realize that you must order people not to go out, not ask them nicely. Jeez!!

4 ( +6 / -2 )

What’s a weekend going to do? I’m no expert; I’m just reading the news. From what I gather, you need a few weeks to make a dent in this and buy time. Seems to me we do not get daily reports here in Osaka but I hope the government is reassessing daily. I fear we will be in lockdown soon but it’ll be too late to control it.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

I feel the same way about the soft approach Japan is taking to contain the spread the the coronavirus. It’s dangerous.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Needs some plans and tuff decisions soon, as Golden Week is coming up. For me it really does not sound like a good plan to have everyone rushing back to there hometowns.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I’m thinking Americans here have a lockdown obsession. Similar to their burn-the-house-down attitude.

Japanese people, please ignore them.

-11 ( +3 / -14 )

I’m thinking Americans here have a lockdown obsession. Similar to their burn-the-house-down attitude.

One extreme or the other. Go take a look at all of the spring breakers and hikers.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

They announced this yesterday evening... way too late, I read the news in English and Japanese but someone else told me about it.

So now I'm at work waiting for a customer to come in. There were plenty of other people walking round too. I doubt any of the shops are going to be shut either.

And on Monday they expect everyone to come to work still. It's beyond ridiculous

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Osaka governor asks residents to refrain from making non-essential outings

And yet school and university club activities continue...

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Good thing that in Japan this virus is only contagious at the weekend.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Japan reported more than 100 fresh cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, including 20 cases in Osaka, according to Kyodo.

100 new cases makes little sense without the number of pcr test performed. Without which it is difficult to grasp the spread of the virus.

What is so difficult displaying the number of test performed against the number of infections.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Tokyo actually only tests about 100 people a day.

A lockdown is good to enjoy quiet time at home, but it is not a solution. It creates a lot of additional privy. In my country, domestic violence has surged, alcoholism certainly too, then I am pretty sure the number of elderlies dying alone in their place will increase. And some people can be subject to depression . The J government knows that

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Of course, the ones who really don't care if they catch the virus or not, nothing will stop them from venturing out. Can't say they were not warned either, but their own selfishness may cost someone else their life.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

When Governor Yoshimura pays me to stay to stay at home, then I will.

Otherwise, I have no choice but to go to work in order to survive. And that means the weekend (today) governor!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When Japan makes it law (meaning not for a few more months of "debate"), then I will. Until then, I won't. I am fortunate in that I can do a certain amount of work at home, but other work I cannot, and while that is essential and he is talking about non-essential, it still needs to be made law and enforced. Tokyo has finally put up the cones and plastic rods to keep people out of parks for cherry blossoms, with one lowly guard in front (at least based on the pic), but still not enough. Declare a lockdown, and THEN I will not go out.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And meanwhile, schools are set to reopen in... a week?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Here is a funny thing. My son's school baseball coach called and asked why he has not been at practice this month. He told me it was mandatory for him to attend. I told him to go pound sand as school is cancelled. Then he had the PTA obaachan call my wife. I took the phone and told her the same.

Few are really taking this seriously. All over Miyazaki people are having hanami parties and gathering around the Oyodou River parks. The golf and tennis resorts are having tournaments. I have a feeling this could be the next epicenter in Japan.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed due to COVID-19: Where Do we go From Here?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

#StayAtHome: Six Easy Steps To Uplift Yourself

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon