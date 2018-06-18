Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Osaka Gas expects to take over a week to restore some supply after quake

0 Comments
TOKYO

Osaka Gas Co said it would take eight to 12 days to resume piped gas supplies to more than 110,000 customers in the Osaka region following a halt after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the nation's second-biggest metropolis.

Osaka Gas said in a statement that it would try to resume normal supplies to the affected customers between June 26 and 30, with help from other firms.

Piped gas supplies were cut off to about 111,000 customers, mostly in Takatsuki and Ibaraki cities in Osaka prefecture, for safety checks immediately after the quake on Monday morning, the company said.

Three people were killed in the quake, which halted factory lines in a key industrial area and burst water mains, government officials and broadcaster NHK said.

Osaka Gas said there had been no impact on its core facilities for supplying piped gas, sometimes called "city gas."

The trade ministry said about 1,000 staff from Osaka Gas and other firms had started work on restoring supplies.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel