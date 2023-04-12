Japan's population falls under 125 mil; 12th year of decline

Japan's population totaled 124,947,000 as of Oct 1, 2022, a fall of 556,000 from a year prior and the 12th consecutive annual decline, according to government data released Wednesday.

The tally by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications also showed that the number of Japanese nationals fell by 750,000 to 122,031,000, the biggest decline since comparable data became available in 1950.

Tokyo's population increased, while all of Japan's other 46 prefectures posted a fall in the number of residents in the year to October last year.

