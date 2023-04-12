Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's population has fallen for the 12th straight year. Photo: AP file
national

Japan's population falls under 125 mil; 12th year of decline

TOKYO

Japan's population totaled 124,947,000 as of Oct 1, 2022, a fall of 556,000 from a year prior and the 12th consecutive annual decline, according to government data released Wednesday.

The tally by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications also showed that the number of Japanese nationals fell by 750,000 to 122,031,000, the biggest decline since comparable data became available in 1950.

Tokyo's population increased, while all of Japan's other 46 prefectures posted a fall in the number of residents in the year to October last year.

& the fools think the LDP will fix it !

God help Japan!

this is the number to watch carefully as we don't know how many of the rest of the 124,947,000 will be here in the future.

Only Tokyo lives...

I accept its a skewed view economically but I like the idea of shrinking humans and things like wolves and bears coming back more

Well - clearly there's a loss in confidence regarding the future. Why else doe BOJ have to play such an outsized role? Buying up assets that nobody else will.

In today's world, country matters not, everything's connected, global technology, borderless. Those that hang on to the old model inevitably fail. It's also why there's a serious brain here for many decades.

Root problem's competitive globally relevant education that promotes TRUE CONNECTION with world, NOT SEPARATION based on historical legacy matters no longer relevant.

After all, if you're so busy educating this historical separation, how can you expect to connect, basis of global digital economy today?

The world is over-populated. Japan should be applauded for showing that it is possible to have a shrinking population. The focus should not be on reversing this trend but, instead, on how to manage the decline. In particular, some imaginative thinking is required on coping with the increasing proportion of elderly. Throwing money at incentive schemes for having children is the wrong solution.

Prudent considering AI and mass-automation will have made 50% of current jobs obsolete within the next 25 years

