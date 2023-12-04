Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan's possibly oldest molds for bronze relics found at Saga ruins

0 Comments
SAGA

Relics including stone casting molds for bronze artifacts, potentially the oldest of their kind in Japan, have been discovered at an archaeological site in the western prefecture of Saga, the prefectural government said Monday.

One of the molds could date back to around 200 BC, according to the local government. The discoveries between September and October at the Yoshinogari ruins followed the finding in April of a stone coffin tomb believed to have belonged to a person of high status in an area of the site.

The enigmatic coffin prompted experts and archaeology buffs to wonder whose burial site it is, a question that might cause a stir in a long-standing dispute over where the nation's ancient Yamatai kingdom was located.

But it was announced in June that no human bones or burial accessories were found that could yield clues as to the individual's identity or the exact period of burial.

The latest excavation of what is called the "mystery area," which could not be surveyed because a shrine had been there, found three items -- casting molds made of serpentinite and quartz-porphyry, as well as a clay vessel used as a container for molten metal -- made in the Yayoi period of Japanese history.

The molds, possibly used for casting swords and spears, were found within a range of about 5 meters northwest to about 10 meters south-southwest from where the stone coffin was discovered, according to the prefecture.

"It is an extremely significant discovery in understanding distinct features of the structure (of ruins) and the changes," a prefectural official said.

Serpentinite preceded quartz-porphyry as stone mold in general, said Chuhei Takashima, an archaeologist with expertise in the Yoshinogari ruins, adding that the technology could have directly derived from the Korean Peninsula.

The discoveries "added further meaning to Yoshinogari, which was a manufacturing site of bronze artifacts in Japan, introducing the most advanced technology back then," Takashima said.

The ruins were designated as a national historic site in 1991 and are currently open to the public as the Yoshinogari Historical Park.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo