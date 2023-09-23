Princess Kako tests positive for COVID-19

Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko canceled her attendance at an event in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, the same day. She will recuperate at a hotel in the prefecture through Thursday, the agency said.

The 28-year-old princess felt discomfort in her throat on Saturday night. She developed a fever on Sunday morning and tested positive for the coronavirus, it said.

She arrived in Tottori on Saturday to attend a sign language performance event by high school students the following day. She was not wearing a face mask when she met with the high school students as well as with some elementary school students on the visit to the prefecture.

