Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Kako
Princess Kako greets high school students, using sign language, in Tottori on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
national

Princess Kako tests positive for COVID-19

0 Comments
TOKYO

Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko canceled her attendance at an event in Tottori Prefecture, western Japan, the same day. She will recuperate at a hotel in the prefecture through Thursday, the agency said.

The 28-year-old princess felt discomfort in her throat on Saturday night. She developed a fever on Sunday morning and tested positive for the coronavirus, it said.

She arrived in Tottori on Saturday to attend a sign language performance event by high school students the following day. She was not wearing a face mask when she met with the high school students as well as with some elementary school students on the visit to the prefecture.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo