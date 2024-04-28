Princess Kako to visit Greece to mark 125 years of ties

Princess Kako waves to guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo on April 23.

Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will travel to Greece in May to mark 125 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries, the Japanese government said.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will embark on a trip from May 25 to June 1 to commemorate the "Year of Culture and Tourism Between Japan and Greece." It will be her third official overseas visit following trips to Austria and Hungary in 2019 and Peru in November last year.

She will depart from Tokyo's Haneda airport on a commercial flight, traveling via Britain before arriving in the Greek capital Athens, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The princess will pay a courtesy call to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and attend a commemorative event to mark the 125th anniversary of the friendly relationship.

She is also planning on visiting the Parthenon, located in the World Heritage Site of the Acropolis of Athens, as well as a facility for the hearing-impaired and an orphanage.

