 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Princess Kako waves to guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo on April 23. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Princess Kako to visit Greece to mark 125 years of ties

0 Comments
TOKYO

Princess Kako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, will travel to Greece in May to mark 125 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries, the Japanese government said.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will embark on a trip from May 25 to June 1 to commemorate the "Year of Culture and Tourism Between Japan and Greece." It will be her third official overseas visit following trips to Austria and Hungary in 2019 and Peru in November last year.

She will depart from Tokyo's Haneda airport on a commercial flight, traveling via Britain before arriving in the Greek capital Athens, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The princess will pay a courtesy call to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and attend a commemorative event to mark the 125th anniversary of the friendly relationship.

She is also planning on visiting the Parthenon, located in the World Heritage Site of the Acropolis of Athens, as well as a facility for the hearing-impaired and an orphanage.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog