national

Princess Kako to visit Peru in November to mark 150 years of ties

TOKYO

Princess Kako, the niece of Emperor Naruhito, will travel to Peru in November to mark 150 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the countries, the Japanese government said Friday.

The younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko will embark on a 10-day trip from Nov. 1 to the South American country to promote friendship and goodwill, in what will be her second overseas visit since she traveled to Austria and Hungary in 2019.

She will depart from Tokyo's Haneda airport on a commercial flight, traveling via the United States before arriving in the Peruvian capital Lima, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The princess will attend a luncheon hosted by the president of Peru as part of celebrations for the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations and meet with members of the Japanese Peruvian community.

She will then travel to Cusco in southern Peru and visit the ancient Inca ruins at Machu Picchu, a World Heritage site of the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

The Peruvian government invited the 28-year-old princess to the country in July.

The princess's parents visited Peru in 2014 and her older sister, former Princess Mako, in 2019. The former princess married outside of the imperial family in 2021.

