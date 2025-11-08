Public safety chief apologizes for telling reporter he looks like a bear

Japan's public safety chief apologized Friday after a weekly magazine reported that he had told a male journalist last month that he "looked like a bear," as wildlife attacks have become a growing concern in the country.

"It was inappropriate to describe someone based on their physique or demeanor. I apologize and retract the comment," Jiro Akama, appointed head of the National Public Safety Commission last month, said during a parliamentary session.

Maki Ikeda, a House of Representatives lawmaker from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized Akama's remark as unbecoming of a Cabinet minister who is in charge of measures against bear attacks.

When asked for her view, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi responded, "We need to be more careful."

Following a flurry of sometimes deadly attacks across Japan, the central and local governments are scrambling to address the issue of encroaching bears.

Just this week, the central government revised its rules to allow police officers to use rifles to kill the animals, while Ground Self-Defense Force personnel were deployed to assist in bear control operations in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

Prior to the "bear" comment, made off the record after a regular press conference, the journalist had asked Akama whether he would visit areas in northeastern Japan that have seen frequent bear attacks, according to the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun.

Akama had replied, "It's dangerous, so I won't go," the magazine reported. On Friday, he explained that he had meant it is "not always desirable for a large group to visit such sites."

© KYODO