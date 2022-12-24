Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Heavy snow in Japan has caused 13 deaths, many injuries

0 Comments
TOKYO

Recent heavy snow in Japan's north and elsewhere have killed 13 people injured more than 80 and left more than 10,000 households without power, the authorities said on Saturday.

Snowstorms and high waves in northern Japan and along the Sea of Japan coast could cause snow as deep as 60 cm, the Meteorological Agency warned.

By late Saturday afternoon, more than 30 had been seriously injured and more than 50 sustained minor injuries, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Train and airplane services were disrupted in northern Japan, and some parts of central and western areas experienced traffic disruption, according to public broadcaster NHK.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese Culture and Folklore in Persona 5

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

What to Expect as an ALT in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Movies About Rock Bands You Need To Watch Now

GaijinPot Blog

Speech Delays In Bilingual Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Journey to the Earth

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

From Baths to Tea: 5 Ways to Use Yuzu to Survive Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

December Stocking Stuffers: GaijinPot Jobs in Japan Grab Bag Style!

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Cakes in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo