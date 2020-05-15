Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
People visit a food market in Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture on Friday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Parts of Japan emerge from virus emergency; Tokyo needs fewer than 20 daily infections

1 Comment
By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

Large parts of Japan marked the first day out of a state of emergency on Friday while Tokyo's governor asked residents to prepare for the "new normal" as restrictions stay in place in the capital and major cities.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency for 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures on Thursday but said the urban centers of Tokyo and Osaka and six other prefectures will remain under restrictions until there is convincing containment of the coronavirus. The emergency gives governors more authority to tell people to stay at home and to close schools and businesses, but there is no penalty for non-compliance.

The 39 prefectures account for about 55 percent of Japan's 126 million people.

"Even in areas where the emergency has been lifted, we would like to see people refrain from moving between prefectures as much as possible, at least during this month," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday. "We hope that people will be able to return to their daily lives in stages."

Restrictions in the capital would remain in place until at least the end of May, Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike told reporters, laying out a road map of conditions that need to be met before measures can be eased. New daily infections should be below 20, while restrictions on businesses will be eased in stages.

"We need to solidify a 'new normal' in view of a long fight against the virus," Koike said. "Telecommuting and staggered commuting would be among the concepts that we'd like to create with residents."

New cases in Tokyo have been trending downward of late, and were at 30 on Thursday. Even so, the true number may be much higher.

SoftBank said its mobile phone shops would return to normal operations in the 39 prefectures. McDonald's, which had done take-out only, said it would resume in-store dining in those regions.

But it was unclear how soon the regional economies could snap back. Little movement is expected at least until the end of the month, said Gardner Robinson, an American who runs a hotel and restaurant in Nagano Prefecture, where the state of emergency is over.

"A lot of local, prefectural and federal support is tied to staying closed until then," Robinson said.

"But lifting the declaration will make it easier to get guests coming back for the green season," he added, referring to the non-ski season in the winter sports destination.

Japan's economy will recover only modestly in the second half of this year from a steep contraction in the current quarter, a Reuters poll of analysts showed on Friday.

Nationwide, Japan has reported 16,203 cases of the coronavirus and 713 deaths, according to public broadcaster NHK.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
It’s a Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.......Friday. She bores me to death...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Good job Japan!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

While Matsuyama (Ehime) sees an increase of 20 infections.

That puts us up quite some levels on the "infection scale".

Guess we can expect more to come, probably not just "down" here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

