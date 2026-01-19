 Japan Today
Giant panda Xiao Xiao eats bamboo at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo on Dec 16. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan's remaining two pandas to leave for China on Jan 27

TOKYO

Twin pandas at a zoo in Tokyo will depart for China on Jan 27, the Tokyo government said Monday, marking the first time in about half a century that Japan will be without any pandas -- long viewed as a symbol of Japan-Sino friendship.

Xiao Xiao and his sister, Lei Lei, will be transported from the Ueno Zoological Gardens to Narita airport near Tokyo to fly to China. They are scheduled to arrive Jan. 28 at a facility in China housing their elder sister, Xiang Xiang.

Since the first pair of giant pandas arrived in Japan from China in 1972 to commemorate the normalization of diplomatic ties, the iconic bears have won the hearts of many in Japan and brought economic benefits as tourist attractions.

Online applications to view Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have already closed, with demand for the final viewing day on Sunday reaching 24.6 times the available slots.

The twin pandas were born in 2021 to their mother Shin Shin and her mate, Ri Ri, both of whom were on loan to Japan for breeding research. Ownership of the cubs was left with China despite their birth in Japan.

The Ueno zoo pair became the last two pandas in Japan last June after the other four at the Adventure World amusement park in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, departed for China.

Prospects for another panda loan remain uncertain amid deteriorating Japan-China relations following recent remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan.

The twins' return in late January was announced by the Tokyo government in December.

As Reuters reported last December, “their move to China had long been planned,” with the loan scheduled to expire in mid-February.

Against this factual backdrop, the repeated efforts by the anti-China crowd to frame this matter as evidence of Chinese vindictiveness are analytically weak and rhetorically petty, substituting insinuation for evidence. 

More broadly, one should be wary of anyone—under whatever name—who promotes hate and fear and then seeks to convert that agitation into a revenue stream.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Even Pandas knows that nothing good if stay in Japan. Smart moves.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

