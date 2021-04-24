Japan's restaurant alcohol ban sets new COVID-19 emergency apart

Japan is singling out alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants in a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, a response that highlights experts' belief that alcohol can help accelerate transmission of COVID-19.
The move is a departure for Japan, which in two previous pandemic emergency declarations did not impose specific curbs on alcohol.
"When alcohol is involved, people's voices get a lot bigger," said Makoto Tsubokura, who leads a team at research giant Riken and Kobe University that uses supercomputers to model infection situations.
Loud voices, plus lapses in hygiene and a tendency to linger at the bar, all contributed to increased risk of aerosol contagion, Tsubokura added.
Under the state of emergency for April 25 to May 11, the government will require restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol in the designated prefectures to close, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
Social gatherings with drinking are situations the government is focusing on with its new guidelines, according to Makoto Shimoaraiso, a cabinet official guiding Japan's pandemic response. The scientific mechanism for contagion needs more research, he added.
Much of the country had already been under infection control measures that included shortened business hours and guidelines that restaurant patrons be separated by acrylic partitions.
While the economy has suffered from the pandemic, restaurants and bars have been hit particularly hard. Global-Dining Inc, the operator of more than 40 restaurants, said on Friday it would not comply with the government's request to shorten hours unless ordered to do so.
The company sued the Tokyo Metropolitan Government last month, claiming that its infection control measures were unfair and unscientific. Restaurant chains Saizeriya Co and Skylark Holdings Co said they will remain open while complying with the alcohol ban, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.
Most health experts say that a general adherence to hygiene rules and social distancing have helped Japan keep overall COVID-19 cases and deaths relatively low, without the kind of rigid lockdowns seen in other countries.
In April last year, the World Health Organization warned that alcohol could dampen one's immune response to COVID-19. But it remains unclear if the act of drinking itself helps to spread the virus.
"Alcohol is potentially a physical risk to the person through an increased risk of aspiration of droplets," said Jason Tetro, and infectious disease specialist based in Edmonton, Canada. "But it is more of a social risk in that it reduces the adherence to prevention techniques due to intoxication."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
gokai_wo_maneku
What difference does alcohol make in the spreading of the coronavirus? Doesn't alcohol kill the virus?
Reckless
At my local izakaya the pungent smoke and generously spilled beer kills the virus.
Daninthepan
Who'd have thought, getting drunk, sitting at home in my underpants would be saving lives?
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Checked three of our local establishments on my way home before and they said as long as you eat, bring your own.
Oxycodin
Its a good start to ban alcholism here way to go! Wait if you do that then the alcoholic rehab centers will go out of business.
Monty
they said as long as you eat, bring your own.
Same experience here.
My favorite Mom and Pop izakaya said, I can bring my own Sake.
Anyway, in my opinion that is completely nonsens to ban alcohol in restaurants.
How about smoking? In the smoking areas and rooms where people stick together and blow the smoke in other person faces.
Oxycodin
Drinking a can of chu-hi on the way home from work in the trains are fun way to spend your time home if you cant get to a pub. They don't complain about booze drinkers on the trains.......
Monty
But Liquor Shops will be happy about that.
They will make a good business.
There will be a overran at these shops.
shogun36
I don't understand the point. I see a LOT of "sober" jokers walking around with chinwarmers and hanging out with their boys all over the town still, many without masks. This is during business hours.
Simian Lane
Ugh horrible puritanic alcohol bans
Mr Kipling
Its not the alcohol, its sitting opposite talking without a mask. The louder the voice, the more aerosol is expelled from the speakers. Add to this food dishes and glasses to catch the droplets and you have the perfect breeding ground for contamination. As the article states, hygiene also takes a hit with drunkenness. Drinking establishments have been shown to be the No.1 centers of infection in known transmissions.
Bars and restaurants will take a massive hit, while supermarkets and beer shops will be winners.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
@ OxycodinToday 04:44 pm JST
You should have your mask on on the train, but if you snip a small hole in it, a straw works fabulously.
Hopefully the Bar rats can use this time to heal their liver! I doubt it though...they will just find some off the path joint and get their drunk in! This is one of the best moves yet! They should make this permanent!