Sapporo, pictured here in November 2022, has seen its earliest 'summer's day' on record Image: AFP
national

Sapporo sees earliest 25 C day of any year since records began

TOKYO

Temperatures in Japan's northern city of Sapporo on Monday passed 25 degrees Celsius at the earliest point of any year on record, a weather agency official said.

Sapporo, the main city on the island of Hokkaido, hosted the 1972 Winter Olympics and each February holds a snow festival where massive ice sculptures draw tens of thousands of visitors.

"The temperature in Sapporo hit 26 degrees... and is still rising," Shuichi Yoshida, an official at the regional headquarters of the Japan Meteorological Agency, told AFP in the early afternoon.

It is the earliest that temperatures in the city have passed 25 degrees Celsius, which the JMA classifies as a "summer's day", since records began there in 1877.

Over 30 degrees is classed as "mid-summer" while over 35 is "extremely hot", according to the JMA's system.

"We can't rule out the possibility that climate change has played a role in the high temperature," Yoshida said. Other factors such as high-pressure systems may have also contributed, he added.

On average between 1991 and 2020, the highest temperature in Sapporo on April 15 was 11.5 degrees Celsius, the JMA says.

Before Monday the earliest 25-degree day in the city was April 20, 1998, when the mercury reached 25.2 degrees.

Globally, this year has already been marked by climate extremes and rising greenhouse gas emissions, spurring fresh calls for more rapid action to limit global warming.

Every month since June 2023 has beaten its own "hottest-ever" tag -- and March 2024 was no exception, according to Europe's climate monitor.

The JMA also says that climate change is making Japan's famous cherry blossoms appear earlier on average.

Last year's cherry blossoms, or sakura, began to flower in Tokyo on March 14, tied for the earliest ever alongside 2020 and 2021.

"Since 1953, the average start date for cherry blossoms to bloom in Japan has been becoming earlier at the rate of approximately 1.2 days per 10 years," the JMA says.

This year, however, the delicate pink and white blossoms arrived later than usual because of cold weather.

For a little bit of context here, which I think is needed.

Sapporo had an elongated Winter with snow storms deep into March.

Temperatures didn't raised as usual, which kept Sapporo with a good amount of snow in April, which is rare.

"The temperature in Sapporo hit 26 degrees... and is still rising"

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

For a little bit of context here, which I think is needed.

Sapporo had an elongated Winter with snow storms deep into March.

Temperatures didn't raised as usual, which kept Sapporo with a good amount of snow in April, which is rare.

"The temperature in Sapporo hit 26 degrees... and is still rising"

Yes! This past March was one of the coldest and snowiest I have experienced in 33 years in Hokkaido.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

This was the coldest spring in Tokyo, so…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If only this was as hot as it got...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow! Awesome city. Can't wait to visit again.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

