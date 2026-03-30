Japan's school backpack sales start early; prices keep rising

The shopping season for traditional school backpacks for first graders in spring 2027 has begun early in department stores and supermarkets in Japan -- more than a year before the children enter school.
The average price of randoseru, sturdy bags made to last throughout the six years of elementary school, is now about 1.7 times higher than it was 15 years ago, partly reflecting higher material costs and added features.
Typically, the search for randoseru starts as early as April of the previous year and peaks in May, with many parents and grandparents eager to secure popular models. Japan's shrinking child population has now given them more money to spend on each child.
Over the years, parents and grandparents have become increasingly engaged in the early buying trend known as ran-katsu, a portmanteau of randoseru and katsudo, or activity," in reference to the search for the box-like bags.
Shinjuku Takashimaya department store in Tokyo opened a dedicated randoseru section in mid-March, with the average retail price at around 76,500 yen.
At the high end, a Polo Ralph Lauren randoseru costs 110,000 yen. A woman in her 40s living in western Tokyo said her daughter has taken a liking to it, and plans to have the child's grandmother purchase the bag during the upcoming Golden Week holidays.
A school bag industry group said the average price for spring 2025 entrants rose to 60,746 yen from 35,400 yen 15 years ago, with grandparents paying in 54.4 percent of cases.
Rising material and labor costs have pushed up prices, while shoppers have also favored high-function models, such as those with cushioned shoulder straps to ease the burden of heavy loads such as tablet devices. A randoseru typically weighs 1 to 2 kilograms, minus the textbooks and other school items.
Many products use leather, and artisans craft them carefully to improve durability. Over the years, randoseru have become available in various colors and designs, in a shift from the traditional colors of black for boys and red for girls.
Lower-priced options have also drawn interest, with outdoor gear maker Montbell Co launching a lightweight nylon school backpack in 2022, priced at 16,000 yen. The Osaka-based company said sales of the 14-liter model have grown each year.
Still, the overall market for randoseru, which symbolize a rite of passage for those entering elementary school, has started to shrink.
NLI Research Institute said the market peaked in 2023 and it stood at 54.5 billion yen last year, down 1.3 percent from the previous year.
"Even if prices keep rising, it will be hard to offset the population decline," Naoko Kuga, a senior researcher at the institute, said, adding that "the market will contract gradually."© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
十一万円 for a backpack. TIJ.
sakurasuki
That along with other cost for raising kids in Japan, still wondering why Japan's family really reluctant to have kids, while wage still stagnant in Japan.
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20251030/p2a/00m/0bu/022000c
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2025/10/24/japan/society/child-rearing-costs/
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14782205
fluffy_canyons
Seems Orwellian to make kids buy the same backpack. It’s one of those unquestioned traditions that make no sense.
Newgirlintown
I’ve seen these things seek for over a hundred thousand yen in the supermarket. They’re not even made of real leather. A kids bag shouldn’t cost more than ten thousand yen at the very most.
Newgirlintown
Disgusting greed
MarkX
I'm sure a 6 year old doesn't really care who makes their "randoseru" as long as it is cute, but Mom likes that it is a name brand and she can show it off to her other Mom friends, while Grandma pays for it!
I agree with Sakuraski, all these costs, with uniforms and school trips, it makes it really hard for young families to afford it, so they don't want to have children. Either cut down on these costs, or you will see less and less children.
ifd66
We got all our girls Kipling bags, two were second-hand, which in Japan often means almost brand new.
They are much more functional, good looking, colourful bags.
Jayel
Although I'm all for keeping traditions, the size of the randoseru and the amount of books that kids have to carry to school is insane. Each time I watch my daughter go to school it looks like an army cadet with a full Bergen.
DatAss
I don't know why children can't use supermarket carrier bags instead. It got me through school.
Mike Hunt
Interesting fact:
The word “randoseru” comes from the Dutch word “ransel”, meaning a backpack.
During the Meiji era (late 1800s), Japan modernized rapidly and adopted many Western (especially European) military systems.
The Imperial Japanese Army modeled parts of its equipment on European armies, including Prussian and Dutch styles.
How it became a school bag
Initially, this backpack style was used by soldiers.
In 1887, the Japanese elite school Gakushuin introduced the randoseru for students.
It was chosen because:
It symbolized discipline and uniformity
It was durable and practical