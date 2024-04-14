 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Training by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel aboard the U.S. Navy's McCampbell destroyer is shown to the media at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka near Tokyo on March 28. Image: KYODO
national

SDF begins Tomahawk missile training for FY2025 deployment

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Self-Defense Forces have started training to operate land-based Tomahawk cruise missiles, as the country plans to deploy them from fiscal 2025 in the hope of enhancing deterrence against China and North Korea.

With the help of the U.S. military, the first drills were joined by Maritime Self-Defense Force and Air Self-Defense Force officers and were conducted March 25-29 in the U.S. Navy's base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, with further exercises to follow, according to U.S. Forces Japan.

The latest exercises "provided participants with a hands-on overview" of the consoles and associated equipment for the U.S.-made weapon's control system, with those who took part given the chance to "execute a simulated generic strike mission scenario," the U.S. Navy said in a press release.

Such drills deliver "the credibility of the deterrence that all of us rely on," U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said after observing the shipboard portion of the training open to the media on the U.S. guided-missile destroyer McCampbell on March 28.

He told reporters the U.S. forces plan to continue providing training to the SDF through the exercises "on a bimonthly basis."

In a statement, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara welcomed the commencement of the Tomahawk drills, saying that his country is beefing up its "stand-off defense capabilities in order to disrupt and defeat any forces that seek to invade Japan early and from far away."

Japan plans to purchase 400 Tomahawks from the United States over three years from fiscal 2025, starting next April, to obtain "counterstrike capabilities" for hitting military targets in an adversary's territory in cases of emergency.

The close U.S. security ally pledged to acquire the capabilities in its National Security Strategy, updated in 2022, in a major policy shift under its war-renouncing Constitution, amid Beijing's military buildup and the threat posed by Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.

Of the 400 missiles, 200 are expected to be the latest Tomahawk Block-5 model, while the rest will be the older Block-4 model. Both versions have a strike range of about 1,600 kilometers, and MSDF destroyers will be equipped with them.

Japan was initially planning to buy 400 Block-5 missiles in fiscal 2026 and 2027, but it later decided to go ahead with the purchase a year earlier by switching half of them to Block-4s.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Where will those missiles directed to?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 8 – 14, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Can You Find a Job in Japan With No Japanese Skills?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Bethany “Bitsii” Nakamura on Breathing New Life into Abandoned Homes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

10 New Japanese Skincare Products for Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Textbooks for Advanced Learners for Business, the JLPT and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves for Home Decor

Savvy Tokyo

Suwa Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Shirahone Onsen

GaijinPot Travel