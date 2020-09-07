Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's search for crew of capsized cattle ship still suspended

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's coast guard said on Monday that its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no timing set for resumption.

So far, two crewmen have been rescued, while another died after being found unconscious on Friday. Their ship, the Gulf Livestock 1, had sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in southwestern Japan last Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.

The search was suspended due to bad weather on Saturday, when Typhoon Haishen was headed towards southwestern Japan.

The ship had been carrying 43 crew members and nearly 6,000 cattle.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
How about using drones?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

