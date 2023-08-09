Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's National Museum of Nature and Science has raised millions through crowdfunding to cover soaring utility bills Photo: AFP
national

Japan's second-oldest museum forced to crowdfund to pay bills

0 Comments
Tokyo

Japan's second-oldest museum has raised $3.4 million through crowdfunding after reportedly being denied additional financial support to cover soaring utility bills to preserve its collection of animal and plant specimens.

More than 30,000 people have donated a total of 480 million yen to the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, easily surpassing the 100-million-yen target, campaign platform READYFOR said on Wednesday.

The head of the 146-year-old museum, Kenichi Shinoda, said in a video announcing the crowdfunding on Monday that they wanted to save the museum's collections, which he called "gifts from the past to the future".

He said that energy bills to keep some of its five million artefacts -- ranging from dinosaur bones to stuffed bears -- at constant temperatures and humidity levels were expected to almost double this fiscal year to more than $2.6 million dollars.

The cash-strapped Japanese government turned down the museum's request for more funding, and is even reducing its subsidies, according to media reports.

The museum in central Tokyo, which features a model of a blue whale outside, has previously turned to crowdfunding for three smaller projects, but the 100-million-yen goal was "the highest ever" for the institution, Shinoda said.

They have prepared unique gifts for donors in return, such as acrylic resin plant specimens, a museum tour by the president and a study session that allows participants to touch ancient human bones.

Shinoda said in the video that some people had advised him to lower the target, but it was reached in a matter of hours.

"Researchers and staff are touched to have received a great deal of support," the museum said on the campaign website.

The crowdfunding continues until November 5.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income and help improve medical research as a clinical study participant!

Women in Japan struggle for proper health care. Join our information session to receive a free health checkup with no additional commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yonago Beaches

GaijinPot Travel

Let’s Play: 5 More Games for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Get Your Creative Juices Flowing with English Friendly Art Workshops Around Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sunflower Season: 5 Splendid Himawari Gardens in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Keya Kurotatsu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Sushi and Sashimi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Lakes to Visit in Japan This Summer (or at Any Time)

GaijinPot Blog