Japan's seriously ill COVID-19 patients hit new high of 1,144

Japan's number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms has risen to a fresh record of 1,144, the health ministry said Sunday, as Tokyo's new daily coronavirus cases again topped 1,000 amid the spread of more contagious variants.
The previous record for severely ill patients was 1,131 reported on Friday, when the government decided to extend the current state of emergency covering Tokyo and the greater Osaka area to May 31 and expand the measure to Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.
The country is now facing a fourth wave of infections, with its daily coronavirus cases topping 7,000 for the first time since mid-January on Saturday and a record number of infections seen in 15 of its 47 prefectures.
Tokyo reported on Sunday 1,032 new cases.
The figure for seriously ill patients marked an increase of 13 people from a day before, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
Under the emergency, tougher measures have been taken since late April to curb surging infections. Measures include asking dining establishments to stop serving alcohol, big shopping facilities to close and big events to be held without spectators.
Although the emergency was extended, some restrictions could be eased, according to the government, such as allowing department stores to open until 8 p.m. and a limited number of people to attend large-scale events such as concerts and sports matches.© KYODO
The situation got worse during the State of Emergency, so it was decided to extend the State of Emergency. The extended State of Emergency however will ease some of the original restrictions.
Japanese government logic 2021.
I went to a local mall today in Kawasaki for lunch. Business as usual. Trains were somewhat less crowded. You really just have to accept that if you live in or near Tokyo that you will probably get the virus and you probably won't get the vaccine. Enjoy.
And remember, it's just the top part of the iceberg
@ reckless, nah, just stay isolated in your one room apartment in Tokyo for another year or two and you’ll be fine. Order food online, wear a mask when the delivery guy comes. Piece of cake.
Are we living in the same Japan, or is the author in some alternate reality Japan with a competent leadership? I am asking as I haven't noticed any measures that can even remotely described as "tough."
Some international organizations were disclosing that Japan's real numbers would be 10x the ones released to the public.
I'm looking forward to my country to end the travel bubble so I can GTFO from here.
All people in Japan are free to leave anytime they want. You don't have to wait.
No alcohol in restaurants