Japan's seriously ill COVID-19 patients hit new high of 1,144

Signs on the windows of Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo read: “Medical capacity is at its limits. Stop the Olympics. It's intolerable. Olympics are impossible."

Japan's number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms has risen to a fresh record of 1,144, the health ministry said Sunday, as Tokyo's new daily coronavirus cases again topped 1,000 amid the spread of more contagious variants.

The previous record for severely ill patients was 1,131 reported on Friday, when the government decided to extend the current state of emergency covering Tokyo and the greater Osaka area to May 31 and expand the measure to Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.

The country is now facing a fourth wave of infections, with its daily coronavirus cases topping 7,000 for the first time since mid-January on Saturday and a record number of infections seen in 15 of its 47 prefectures.

Tokyo reported on Sunday 1,032 new cases.

The figure for seriously ill patients marked an increase of 13 people from a day before, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Under the emergency, tougher measures have been taken since late April to curb surging infections. Measures include asking dining establishments to stop serving alcohol, big shopping facilities to close and big events to be held without spectators.

Although the emergency was extended, some restrictions could be eased, according to the government, such as allowing department stores to open until 8 p.m. and a limited number of people to attend large-scale events such as concerts and sports matches.

