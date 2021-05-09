Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Signs on the windows of Tachikawa Sogo Hospital in Tokyo read: “Medical capacity is at its limits. Stop the Olympics. It's intolerable. Olympics are impossible." Photo: KYODO
national

Japan's seriously ill COVID-19 patients hit new high of 1,144

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms has risen to a fresh record of 1,144, the health ministry said Sunday, as Tokyo's new daily coronavirus cases again topped 1,000 amid the spread of more contagious variants.

The previous record for severely ill patients was 1,131 reported on Friday, when the government decided to extend the current state of emergency covering Tokyo and the greater Osaka area to May 31 and expand the measure to Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures.

The country is now facing a fourth wave of infections, with its daily coronavirus cases topping 7,000 for the first time since mid-January on Saturday and a record number of infections seen in 15 of its 47 prefectures.

Tokyo reported on Sunday 1,032 new cases.

The figure for seriously ill patients marked an increase of 13 people from a day before, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Under the emergency, tougher measures have been taken since late April to curb surging infections. Measures include asking dining establishments to stop serving alcohol, big shopping facilities to close and big events to be held without spectators.

Although the emergency was extended, some restrictions could be eased, according to the government, such as allowing department stores to open until 8 p.m. and a limited number of people to attend large-scale events such as concerts and sports matches.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

The situation got worse during the State of Emergency, so it was decided to extend the State of Emergency. The extended State of Emergency however will ease some of the original restrictions.

Japanese government logic 2021.

6 ( +7 / -1 )

I went to a local mall today in Kawasaki for lunch. Business as usual. Trains were somewhat less crowded. You really just have to accept that if you live in or near Tokyo that you will probably get the virus and you probably won't get the vaccine. Enjoy.

2 ( +6 / -4 )

At any cost” - Can they still spare 500 nurses for the Olympic Games?
7 ( +8 / -1 )

And remember, it's just the top part of the iceberg

4 ( +5 / -1 )

@ reckless, nah, just stay isolated in your one room apartment in Tokyo for another year or two and you’ll be fine. Order food online, wear a mask when the delivery guy comes. Piece of cake.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

Under the emergency, tougher measures have been taken since late April to curb surging infections.

Are we living in the same Japan, or is the author in some alternate reality Japan with a competent leadership? I am asking as I haven't noticed any measures that can even remotely described as "tough."

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Some international organizations were disclosing that Japan's real numbers would be 10x the ones released to the public.

I'm looking forward to my country to end the travel bubble so I can GTFO from here.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

All people in Japan are free to leave anytime they want. You don't have to wait.

No alcohol in restuarnt

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

No alcohol in restaurants

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #130: Man Gets Stuck On a Bidet

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Golden Week: What Are These Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Dressing Your Bump: Shopping For Maternity Clothes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

6 Easy Steps to Mindful Eating

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog