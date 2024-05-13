 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The logo of Shionogi & Co Ltd is displayed at their Tokyo branch office in Tokyo
The logo of Shionogi & Co Ltd is displayed at their Tokyo branch office in Tokyo. Image: REUTERS file
national

Shionogi says COVID treatment did not meet endpoint in late-stage trial

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Shionogi & Co said on Monday its pill-based treatment for COVID-19 did not meet the primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction of 15 common symptoms of the illness in a global, late-stage trial.

The company's pivotal Phase 3 study (SCORPIO-HR) of ensitrelvir did however demonstrate a potent antiviral effect compared to placebo, the company said.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Shionogi said previously it expected the pill, known commercially as Xocova, to deliver $2 billion in annual sales if it secured U.S. approval.

Xocova would compete with Pfizer's antiviral drug Paxlovid.

Shionogi's CEO told the Nikkei newspaper in March that the company expected to be able to sell the drug in the U.S. in early 2025.

CONTEXT

Xocova was granted emergency approval by Japanese regulators in November 2022, making it the nation's first domestically produced oral treatment for COVID. It received full approval in Japan in March 2024.

The Japanese government bought 2 million courses of the drug, most of which remain unused and are set to be destroyed, according to a Kyodo report this month.

The drug was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023.

The SCORPIO-HR trial is a part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health's (NIH) public-private partnership for COVID treatments and vaccines.

WHAT'S NEXT

The company said it will continue working with regulatory bodies to explore routes to making ensitrelvir available, without giving further details.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel